Hezbollah chief: General Soleimani was a strategic commander

Sheikh Naim Qassem made the comment on Saturday as he made a speech on the martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Soleimani, a top Iranian commander who was assassinated in a US drone strike near Iraq’s capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

The Hezbollah chief also hailed General Soleimani for finding about US plots in Iraq and Afghanistan, and connecting different parts of the Resistance Axis in favor of Palestine.

Further in his speech, Sheikh Qassem touched upon the ongoing fighting by resistance groups against the Israeli regime.

He said that resistance is “our choice” to liberate Palestinian land and support its sovereignty.

“It is our right to confront the Zionist regime’s expansionism”, he noted, adding that Hezbollah’s leadership will decide on when and how to resist and what weapons to use.

There is no definitive timeline regarding Hezbollah’s performance neither in the ceasefire agreement with the Israeli regime nor after the end of 60 days, Sheikh Qassem said in reference to the 60-day period of the ceasefire deal that came into effect on November 27, 2024 and ended hostilities on Lebanon’s southern border as well as Israeli airstrikes on different Lebanese regions including the capital Beirut.

