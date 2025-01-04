Israeli hostage in Gaza: Netanyahu's cabinet wants to kill us

In the video, Liri Elbag, the Israeli captive, addresses the cabinet of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asking, “Do you want to kill us?”

Elbag further criticizes the Israeli government, noting that hostages are not a priority for the cabinet or the military, and expresses concern that the world is forgetting about them. She also asserts that their survival depends on the withdrawal of Israeli forces and their failure to reach the hostages.

“If your loved ones were in captivity, would the war still continue?” Elbag questions, calling into doubt the Israeli government’s commitment to ending the conflict.

She goes on to speak directly to Israel’s defense minister, saying, “Look into my father’s eyes and tell him and my mother that they will never hold their daughter again. You don’t have the courage to do that. I’ve realized that we are pawns in your game.”

The Israeli hostage also tells the Israeli cabinet, “You won’t save us through military operations; you know you can’t. This is a maddening pursuit, and we are bombarded every day. How can one live in a place you are bombing, with no shelter?”

