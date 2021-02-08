Feb 8, 2021, 1:26 PM
Speaker delivers Supreme Leader’s message to State Duma chairman

Moscow, Feb 8, IRNA – Iran's Majlis (Parliament) speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf delivered a message from Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Volodin Viaсheslav Viktoroviсh on Monday.

Leader's message is within the framework of strategic ties between the two countries, Qalibaf said in the meeting held in Russia.

About the goal of his Moscow visit, Qalibaf said it is aimed to reassure that global developments will not affect Tehran-Moscow relations.

Qalibaf at the head of a parliamentary delegation left Tehran for Moscow on Sunday.

His three-day visit is taking place at the invitation of Volodin Viaсheslav Viktoroviсh.

