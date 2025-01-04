Netanyahu goes ahead with Gaza war for personal gain: Israeli media

Instead of taking rapid action toward a coherent policy that could guarantee security and stability, Israel has launched an endless war that allows Netanyahu to remain at the head of the regime, the Israeli daily published in the occupied territories, reported on Saturday.

“Netanyahu is continuing the war for personal gain and staying in power, enslaving Israel, and this process will lead to the sacrifice of the prisoners (captives in Gaza)”, the report said.

The newspaper also criticized Netanyahu for dashing the hope for a ceasefire with the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas.

Netanyahu ended those hopes in an interview with the Wall Street Journal about two weeks ago when he said: Any agreement will be partial because I do not intend to agree to end the war before Hamas is destroyed.

Such stance will in practice lead to the sacrifice of the captives held in Gaza and Netanyahu's survival in power, the Maariv daily said.

According to the Israeli media, more than 50 Zionist captives have been killed in the regime’s relentless bombing and shelling campaign in Gaza over the past 15 months. There are still believed to be 100 captives in Gaza but the fate of many remain unknown.

Netanyahu has been facing criticism abroad and at home, especially from the families of the captives who have been hitting the streets almost on a daily basis to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and return of their loved ones held in Gaza.

4399