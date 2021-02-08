Speaker calls for lifting trade barriers

Insufficient understanding about mutual capacities, sanctions, customs barriers, COVID-19 outbreak and quality of products were among topics discussed by both sides.

Volume of Iran-Russia trade was $2b in 2020. $1,300,000,000 was related to Russia exports to Iran and the rest was for Iran’s exports to Russia.

Thanks to various trade and industrial capacities, Iranian and Russian experts are not satisfied with the volume of trade and it is essential to take more effective steps to enhance level of trade relations between two countries.

Addressing the event, Qalibaf said fortunately leaders of two countries call for removal of problems in the way of free trade.

He also underlined lifting transportation obstacles.

Qalibaf arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

On the three-day stay in Moscow, he is to hand the message of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the Russian government, meet with his Russian counterparts in Russian State Duma and Federation Council, and meet with economic, commercial, political, and security officials of Russia.

The head and the rapporteur of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, as well as heads of energy and agriculture commissions of the parliament are accompanying Qalibaf during his visit to Moscow.

