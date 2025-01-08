Trump declines to comment on question related to Iran

New York, IRNA –refused to answer a question about Iran in a press conference before his official inauguration ceremony to begin his second term as the country’s president.

According to an IRNA reporter, Trump, who will be sworn in on January 20, told at a press conference on Tuesday local time in response to a reporter's question about possible military action against Iran that he would not answer any questions regarding US military strategies and tactics.

"I'm not talking about that, it's a military strategy," the president-elect said while pointing to his refusal to answer about a preemptive strike on Iran.

Upon the reporter insistence on his question, Trump replied: "Well, not really. Only a fool would answer that. It's a military strategy and I'm not answering your questions about military strategy."

On Monday, a US media outlet quoted a European official and two sources as saying that the UK, France and Germany are seeking a new deal with Iran that addresses the current status of Tehran’s nuclear program.

Senior officials from three European countries or troika (E3) and Iran met in Geneva in late November to discuss the possibility of resuming nuclear talks. Another meeting is scheduled for January 13.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said last week that “2025 will be a critical year regarding Iran’s nuclear issue.”

American news website Axios, in an article on Iran, wrote that Trump will have fewer options regarding Iran’s nuclear program than he had in his first term and will have less time to make a decision in this regard.

Trump decided to unilaterally withdraw his country from a hard-fought Barack Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and re-imposed sanctions on the country that was removed following the agreement.

In response to US move and the non-compliance to the JCPOA by its European signatories prompted Iran to gradually scale back its obligations but under the framework clauses stipulated in the 2015 deal.

The Troika has come up with several anti-Iran statement in recent weeks, calling Iran's actions have made the JCPOA hollow, without mentioning which parties' non-compliance and inaction brought the deal to a standstill.

Iran has, time and again, said that its nuclear-related measures in retaliation for west's inaction and sanctions, are reversible once the signatories to the JCPOA fully stick to their part of the obligations.

