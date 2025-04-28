Iran condemns deadly US attacks on Yemen as ‘war crime’; blasts international silence

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned deadly strikes by the United States on areas in Yemen, including a detention center designated for African migrants.

In a statement on Monday, Baqaei said the continued US military attacks on civilian targets, key infrastructures and homes of people in various parts of Yemen, which have killed hundreds of innocent people, are equal to a “war crime”.

He criticized the United Nations and human rights bodies for remaining silent and indifferent to the US attacks in clear breach of law and repeated violation of Yemen’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Nearly 70 inmates were killed and more than 50 others wounded, most of them critically, in an US airstrike that targeted one of the detention centers designated for African migrants in Sa’ada province on Monday.

2050