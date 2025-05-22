Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington shooting

Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were killed by a lone gunman as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., officials have reported.

The shooting occurred near 3rd and F Streets in Northwest, an area approximately 1.3 miles (2 km) from the White House, on Wednesday night.

U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the attack, stating, “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” he wrote on his Truth Social page.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was shocked by the killings.

The victims were a young couple who planned to get married, according to Israeli Ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter.

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said that the suspect fired a handgun at a group of four people, striking both victims. Prior to the shooting, he was seen pacing outside the museum.

The single suspect, tentatively identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, reportedly chanted "Free Palestine, Free Palestine" after his arrest, according to the police chief.

