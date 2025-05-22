Europe must bear the consequences of activating the ‘snapback’ mechanism: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says threatening Iran with the “snapback” mechanism has no legal or political legitimacy, and Europe must bear the consequences of such a wrong move.

In an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Asharq News network on Wednesday, Araqchi described uranium enrichment as a fundamental and principled issue, as well as a major scientific achievement by Iranian scientists.

He stressed that the enrichment program represents a major accomplishment developed by local scientists and holds immense value for the Iranian people.

Araqchi also paid tribute to the seven Iranian nuclear scientists who were assassinated for their invaluable contributions to the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear energy program.

According to him, the sacrifices made by these victims have rendered the nuclear issue “absolutely non-negotiable”.

The top Iranian diplomat added, “The situation we are in is by no means Iran’s fault. It is the fault of the United States, which withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the fault of the European countries that failed to compensate for the US’s withdrawal.”

Iran and Saudi Arabia enjoy positive ties, Foreign minister says

Araqchi discussed the positive relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, adding: “Our relations with Saudi Arabia are currently in a very good state. Since the restoration of ties, we have cooperated effectively and have achieved greater mutual understanding. We share common views on many issues concerning the region and the Islamic world.”

He also said: “I can say that we have close ties with Cairo and Manama. While diplomatic relations between these countries have not yet been fully restored, there is a strong willingness on both sides. We are waiting for the right conditions to establish formal diplomatic relations.”

3266**2050