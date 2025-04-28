Apr 28, 2025, 8:37 PM
Defense Minister calls Israel a symbol of state terrorism

Defense Minister calls Israel a symbol of state terrorism
Defense Minister Brigadier-General Aziz Nasirzadeh (right center) meets Zimbabwean defense minister in Tehran on April 28, 2025.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh praised Zimbabwe's historic struggle against colonialism, racism, and apartheid.

Tehran, IRNA – Referring to Israel’s brutal killings of Palestinians and Lebanese people amid the silence of international organizations, Defense Minister Brigadier-General Aziz Nasirzadeh says Israel has become a symbol of state terrorism.

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran on Monday with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, praised Zimbabwe for historic struggle against colonialism, racism, and apartheid, noting that Zimbabwe's efforts in these areas have earned it a distinguished place in both Africa and the broader international community.

Highlighting Africa’s special place in Iran’s foreign policy, the Defense Minister said that this stems from the nature of the Islamic revolution which has been based on supporting independent states and the struggles by the African nations to get rid of the dominance of the hegemonic powers.

The Zimbabwean minister, for her part, extended condolences over a tragic explosion in Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran.

She stressed that relations between Iran and Zimbabwe entered a new chapter after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

