Apr 28, 2025, 10:54 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85817171
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Islamic Jihad: Preventing the entry of medicine, food and fuel into Gaza is a war crime

Apr 28, 2025, 10:54 PM
News ID: 85817171
Islamic Jihad: Preventing the entry of medicine, food and fuel into Gaza is a war crime
Islamic Jihad Movement blasts Israel for preventing flow of food and medicine into Gaza.

The Islamic Jihad Movement said that according to international law, preventing the entry of medicine, food, and fuel into the Gaza Strip is a war crime.

In response to the International Court of Justice hearing on the Israeli prevention of humanitarian aid, the the Islamic Jihad Movement announced that as per the international law, preventing the entry of medicine, food, and fuel into the Gaza Strip is a war crime.

According to Al-Mayadeen, the Islamic Jihad movement emphasized that iwould have been better for the International Court of Justice to demand immediate respect for the rulings issued by that court and an immediate end to the policy of blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Islamic Jihad said that according to international law, preventing the entry of medicine, food, and fuel into the Gaza Strip is a war crime.

2050

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .