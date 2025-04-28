Islamic Jihad: Preventing the entry of medicine, food and fuel into Gaza is a war crime

In response to the International Court of Justice hearing on the Israeli prevention of humanitarian aid, the the Islamic Jihad Movement announced that as per the international law, preventing the entry of medicine, food, and fuel into the Gaza Strip is a war crime.

According to Al-Mayadeen, the Islamic Jihad movement emphasized that iwould have been better for the International Court of Justice to demand immediate respect for the rulings issued by that court and an immediate end to the policy of blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Islamic Jihad said that according to international law, preventing the entry of medicine, food, and fuel into the Gaza Strip is a war crime.

