President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the mausoleum of Heydar Aliyev to honor the former president of Azerbaijan during his one-day visit to the country.

To pay his respects, President Pezeshkian laid a wreath of flower and recited a prayer at the mausoleum.

He also visited the memorial for the martyrs of January 20, 1990, in Baku, where he honored their memory by laying another wreath.

