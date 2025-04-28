Apr 28, 2025, 11:54 PM
President Pezeshkian wraps up Baku visit

President Masoud Pezeshkian departs Baku for Tehran on Monday evening.

President Masoud Pezeshkian concluded his visit to Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, and returned to Tehran.

At the end of his one-day official trip, President Masoud Pezeshkian departed Baku for Tehran on Monday evening.

During his visit, President Pezeshkian engaged in discussions with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, participated in a conference focused on Iran-Azerbaijan economic collaboration, and met with Iranian expatriates residing in the neighboring country. 

Pezeshkian and Aliyev signed a joint statement.

Officials from both nations also signed seven memoranda of understanding.

