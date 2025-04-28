President Pezeshkian wraps up Baku visit

At the end of his one-day official trip, President Masoud Pezeshkian departed Baku for Tehran on Monday evening.

During his visit, President Pezeshkian engaged in discussions with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, participated in a conference focused on Iran-Azerbaijan economic collaboration, and met with Iranian expatriates residing in the neighboring country.

Pezeshkian and Aliyev signed a joint statement.

Officials from both nations also signed seven memoranda of understanding.

