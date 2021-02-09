Qalibaf meets Secretary of Russian National Security Council

Qalibaf and Patrushev discussed important regional security issues and important concerns between the two countries.

The two sides emphasized the continuation of relations between Iran and Russia.

Security, strategic, regional, and nuclear issues were exchanged in this important meeting.

Earlier, Qalibaf delivered a message from Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Volodin Viaсheslav Viktoroviсh.

Heading a ranking delegation upon the invitation Volodin Viaсheslav Viktoroviсh, Qalibaf left Tehran for Moscow on Sunday.

