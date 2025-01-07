Iran sympathizes with China over deadly quake

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei sympathized with China over the deadly earthquake in that country's Tibet region.

Baghaei extended his condolences to the families of the victims, the government and the people of China, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

A powerful earthquake has struck a remote region of Tibet, killing at least 126 people and wounding more than 100 others, with tremors felt in Nepal, Bhutan and parts of northern India.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake on Tuesday measured 7.1 on the Richter scale, while the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) recorded a magnitude of 6.8.

The epicentre of the quake was the Shigatse high-altitude county of Dingri, located on the Chinese side of Mount Everest and home to about 62,000 people.