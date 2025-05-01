Iran backs ‘serious dialogue’ with Persian Gulf states, says head of Strategic Council

Tehran, IRNA – Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council of Foreign Relations, has urged serious dialogue between Iran and the Persian Gulf littoral countries, describing it as a cornerstone of stability in the region.

Speaking at a ceremony marking Persian Gulf National Day on Thursday, Kharrazi stressed the importance of diplomatic engagement between Iran and Arab nations. He said that regional governments have become more mature and rational and that Iran actively supports such discussions.

He reaffirmed Iran’s strategic commitment to soft power diplomacy. “This policy includes expanding economic cooperation with neighboring countries.”

The former foreign minister warned of Israel’s efforts to extend influence in the Persian Gulf, saying regional dialogue was more important in that light.

He suggested that a coalition comprising Iran, Iraq, and the six Persian Gulf littoral Arab states could work to enhance security, economic development, and cultural cooperation in the region without foreign interference.

Beyond economic cooperation, Kharrazi emphasized the need for deeper regional engagement. “Cooperation in energy, science and technology, culture, and shared heritage, alongside political and military coordination, are key areas for collective progress.”

“The future of this region depends on enhanced partnership among its nations, and Iran is ready for extensive collaboration.”

