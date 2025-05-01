May 1, 2025, 3:41 PM
Foreign Ministry spokesperson cautions against outcome of contradictory behavior by the U.S.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson warned of the consequences of the contradictory behavior and provocative positions by the U.S.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has warned against the consequences of the contradictory behavior and provocative positions by the U.S. officials.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson strongly condemned the new U.S. sanctions against individuals and legal entities in Iran and several other countries under the pretext of cooperating with Iran in various economic and trade areas.

On April 30, the U.S. State Department announced sanctions against seven entities engaged in trading Iranian petroleum products, a few days before the fourth round of talks between the two talks in the Italian capital, Rome.

