Spain, Belgium, and Ireland condemn ‘weaponization’ of aid by Israel in Gaza

Three European countries, Spain, Belgium, and Ireland, have condemned the “weaponization” of humanitarian aid by the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip.

Spain’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Hector Gomez Hernandez, spoke during an open debate at the United Nations Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question. He said the resumption of attacks in Gaza and the intensified military operations in the West Bank have worsened an already unsustainable humanitarian situation, where humanitarian workers and facilities have also become military targets.

Gomez Hernandez described the Israeli attacks as a blatant violation of International Humanitarian Law and condemned the occupying regime for breaking a ceasefire with Hamas.

Addressing the session, Belgium’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Sophie De Smedt, said, “We call for an end to violations of international law. Aid must not be weaponized in this conflict.”

Stressing that humanitarian assistance is “not something to be negotiated,” she urged for an “immediate” end to the blockade on aid to Gaza.

She noted that International Humanitarian Law must be respected by all parties in all circumstances, adding that the basic humanitarian principles of impartiality, neutrality, independence, and humanity should also be upheld.

De Smedt called on the Israeli regime to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Also, Ireland’s envoy to the U.N., Fergal Mythen, said, “What we are witnessing in Gaza and the West Bank shows a complete disregard for international law, the U.N. Security Council, and the integrity of the U.N. as an institution.”

He pointed out that the Israeli regime’s ongoing refusal to allow humanitarian aid and goods into Gaza is rapidly worsening the hunger crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Mythen also condemned the resumption of Israeli airstrikes and ground offensives in Gaza, noting that these actions have caused additional suffering for the Palestinian people and violated the ceasefire.

Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza in March, abandoning the January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement it reached with Hamas.

Since March 2, Israel has also completely cut off all aid supplies to the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip.

