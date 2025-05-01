May 1, 2025, 6:12 PM
Iran keeps its strategic allies informed about negotiations with the U.S.: Top security official

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali-Akbar Ahmadian (1st left) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of BRICS meeting in Brazil on May 1, 2025.

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, in a meeting with the Chinese foreign minister, has said that Iran has clear principles and positions in indirect negotiations with the United States and always keeps its strategic allies informed of these negotiations.

Ahmadian made the remarks in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the BRICS security summit held in Brazil on May 1, 2025.

He termed Beijing an important political and economic partner of Tehran, and called for the expansion of strategic relations between Iran and China.

