Iran ready for nuclear talks within framework of JCPOA: Deputy foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA - Iran is prepared to negotiate with Western powers within the framework of a nuclear deal it signed in 2015 to lift the economic sanctions imposed on the country over its nuclear program, says Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

Takht-Ravanchi, a former envoy to the United Nations, made the remarks in an interview with the Italian magazine Affari Internazionali and the radio station Radicale, outlining Iran’s position regarding the now-stalled nuclear talks with European powers. Those talks are expected to resume before US President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in less than two weeks.

He emphasized that any negotiations will be conducted within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the United States unilaterally abandoned under Trump in 2018, leaving its fate in limbo to this day.

As a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Takht-Ravanchi stated that Iran is inherently entitled to a peaceful nuclear energy program. He insisted that these rights have been repeatedly violated by the other parties involved. The long-standing dispute over Iran’s nuclear program largely stems from the denial of its rights under the NPT, the senior diplomat added.

Tensions further escalated when, he said, Iran’s dossier was unjustly referred to the United Nations Security Council, resulting in multiple rounds of sanctions against Iran.

“We have always stated that we do not seek nuclear weapons. As an NPT member, nuclear weapons have no place in our defensive doctrine,” he said.

He asserted that numerous reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have confirmed Iran’s full compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA. However, the US, as a signatory to the deal, failed to uphold its obligations from day one, he added.

The violations by the US culminated in its withdrawal from the UN-endorsed accord, Takht-Ravanchi said. European signatories to the deal urged Iran at the time not to exit the JCPOA, promising to compensate for the economic damages incurred by the US decision.

“We waited for a year, but unfortunately, the European countries either could not or did not want to fulfill their commitments,” he said. Consequently, in 2019, Iran began to gradually scale back its obligations under the JCPOA.

When asked about the possible implications of a second Trump presidency for Iran, the deputy minister emphasized, “We judge the US based on its actions, not its rhetoric.”

Takht-Ravanchi further advised the incoming US administration to let go of the failed policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran, which Trump has promised to reinstate in full upon returning to the White House. “Why would America want to enforce a failed policy yet again?” he asked.

