First stage of ‘Eqtedar 1403’ drills kicks off near Natanz nuclear facility in Central Iran

Tehran, IRNA – The first stage of the military exercise, codenamed Eqtedar (Authority) 1403, in the air defense zone of the Natanz nuclear facility, has commenced under the order of Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.

After announcing the beginning of the first phase of the “Eqtedar 1403” drills on Tuesday, Brigadier General Rahimzadeh said that during this phase of the military exercise, the air defense units of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force are providing comprehensive protection for the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear site, commonly known as the Natanz site, against various aerial threats under critical electronic warfare conditions.

He noted that the joint air defense exercise is based on detailed annual planning and will take place over the next few days as part of an exercise demonstrating the authority of the armed forces.

The drills will review the training conducted over the past year, he said, adding that the exercises focusing on monitoring enemy movements and addressing the country’s air defense needs will serve as the foundation for this defense drill.

Brigadier General Rahimzadeh emphasized that the air defense units from both the army and the IRGC have been deployed alongside new and advanced systems near sensitive sites, noting that, in the coming days, under the command of the integrated air defense network, they will practice robustly defending the country’s skies as part of the armed forces' authority exercises.

3266**2050