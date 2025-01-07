Iran commemorates victims of 2020 Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – In a ceremony held on the fifth anniversary of a Ukrainian plane crash over the Iranian capital of Tehran, the participants paid tribute to the victims of the incident.

The ceremony was held at a religious site in northern Tehran on Wednesday where seven victims of the crash are buried.

Vice President on Women and Family Affairs Zahra Behrouz Azar, Government Spokesman Fatemeh Mohajerani, and Head of the Foundation of Martyrs and War Veterans' Affairs Saeed Ohadi, were among the participants.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was accidently shot down by Iranian air defense shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport in January 2020. All those on board the plane, including 148 Iranian nationals, 10 Afghan people and 18 passengers with other nationalities, were killed in the sad incident.

