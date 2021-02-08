Qalibaf meets Speaker of Russian Federation Council

Qalibaf, who has paid a visit to Russia, held talks with Matviyenko on relations between the two states and parliamentary issues, regional and international issues, as well as ways to counter brutal US sanctions imposed against the two countries.

Earlier today, Qalibaf delivered a message from Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Volodin Viaсheslav Viktoroviсh.

Heading a ranking delegation upon the invitation Volodin Viaсheslav Viktoroviсh, Qalibaf left Tehran for Moscow on Sunday.

