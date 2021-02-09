Iran, Russia seeking development of cooperation

The two sides emphasized the development and deepening of mutual cooperation, especially in important areas such as economic- commerce, energy, scientific, academic, and advanced technologies.

Matviyenko said that Iran is one of Russia's oldest, close partners, and one of the largest friendship groups in the Council of the Russian Federation is the Friendship Group with Iran.

She emphasized the development of Iran-Russia cooperation in the field of power plants and energy, adding that the two countries must strengthen the cooperation between their countries' parliaments in the international arena.

Russia supports lifting sanctions against Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), she reiterated.

Referring to his first foreign trip as speaker of Iran's parliament to Moscow, Qalibaf stated that having the message of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a special feature to this trip.

Earlier Qalibaf added that Iran seeks to develop regional cooperation with friendly countries, including Russia, in a stressful environment in the region.

Iran and Russia have maintained strategic cooperation in the fields of economic, energy, transportation, technology, science, as well as health, from the past, he noted.

Heading a ranking delegation upon the invitation Volodin Viaсheslav Viktoroviсh, Qalibaf left Tehran for Moscow on Sunday.

