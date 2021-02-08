Qalibaf: Future of JCPOA depends on US response

In a meeting with scholars at the Russian Institute of Oriental Studies, Qalibaf reiterated how a deal could be lasting if others were to benefit from it while Iran was the only loser.

Iran's word is to lift all sanctions so that Iranians can see its effect in their lives, he said.

He added that Iran seeks to develop regional cooperation with friendly countries, including Russia, in a stressful environment in the region.

Iran and Russia have maintained strategic cooperation in the fields of economic, energy, transportation, technology, science, as well as health, from the past, he noted.

Earlier today, Qalibaf delivered a message from Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Volodin Viaсheslav Viktoroviсh.

Heading a ranking delegation upon the invitation Volodin Viaсheslav Viktoroviсh, Qalibaf left Tehran for Moscow on Sunday.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish