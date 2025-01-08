Trump's special envoy to attend Doha talks on Gaza

Tehran, IRNA- US President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, has announced he will travel to the Qatari capital to join negotiations over a Gaza hostage-release and ceasefire talks, Israeli media reported.

According to Channel 12 TV, Witkoff in Doha is scheduled to arrive in Doha on Wednesday.

Some reports also indicated that head of Mossad, David Barnea will leave for Qatar along with an Israeli technical delegation as well.

Brett McGurk, a senior adviser to incumbent US President Joe Biden has already arrived to participate in the Gaza ceasefire talks.

On the other hand, a delegation from the Hamas movement, Joe Biden's senior adviser, and a number of Turkish officials are also traveling to Doha.

In the meantime, negotiations are being held in Cairo between Hamas, Fatah, the Israeli regime, and Egypt, the focus of which is how to manage Gaza after the end of the war.

An American news website, Axios, citing a US official on the condition of anonymity, reported on Sunday that if the talks do not lead to an agreement over the next few weeks, the continuation of the talks can be handed over to the next US administration.

But Israel’s Channel 12, citing unnamed sources, said that great progress has been made in the talks as Hamas resumed indirect negotiations with the Zionist regime in Doha.

