Trip to Moscow had good achievements: FM Zarif

Referring to the signing of an agreement between Russia and Iran on cyber security, Zarif said on Tuesday that experts of the Iranian and Russian foreign ministries spent more than one year to negotiate about international cooperation on cyber security.

After a set of collaborations among various Iranian governmental and non-governmental bodies as well as the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, Moscow and Tehran succeeded in signing the cyber security accord, the foreign minister noted.

He went on to say that both countries have finalized the formation of a document on cultural cooperation, which will be signed in the future.

Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education as well as its embassy in Moscow have tried to pave the way for Russia-Iran cooperation on the Covid-19 vaccine, he said, expressing hope that the negotiations on this issue will bear fruit as soon as possible.

During the Tuesday trip to Moscow, Russian and Iranian officials discussed international developments as well as the need for Iran-Russia cooperation within the framework of 4+1 to push the US to carry out its obligations under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Zarif stated.

The Iranian foreign minister at the second leg of his regional tour to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Georgia and Armenia held talks with Russian officials and he left Moscow for Yerevan on Tuesday night.

1424

