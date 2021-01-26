Russian FM: Iran, Russia discuss construction of new units for Bushehr power plant

In a joint press conference with Zarif, Lavrov described Tehran-Moscow relations as friendly and said that Iran and Russia work together in all areas.

He added that Iran and Russia talked about plans to build new units at the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Russia hopes that the United States will return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that is a condition for Iran to implement the JCPOA, Lavrov noted.

He added that Russia will continue its efforts to fully fulfill its commitments to the JCPOA in the near future.

He further noted that Russia-Iran relations are independent of the US "desires" that impose illegal sanctions.

The former US President Donald Trump administration was encouraging other countries to violate their obligations under the JCPOA, he said.

He stressed that Russia will work with other countries to prevent nuclear weapons from being expanded.

The next meeting of the "Astana" format on Syria is scheduled for February in Sochi, Lavrov reiterated.

