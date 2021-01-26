Iranian, Russian FMs stress HOPE guarantees Persian Gulf security

The two top politicians said that the security of the region depends on Iran's participation and that of Persian Gulf Arab states.

Answering IRNA’s question about Russian plans to help create balanced relations in the region, Lavrov said that Russia has been giving ideas for security in the Persian Gulf region and gave the last one about a year and half ago.

He said that a meeting was held in October 2020 about Russia’s security opinions pertaining to the Persian Gulf; if the plan succeeds, it will lead to strengthening peace in this important region of the world.

Saying that China has also suggested a plan for the Persian Gulf security, he added Iran has proposed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), and some other countries, including Kuwait, have done the same in the past.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put forth the idea of holding a meeting between the heads of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Iran and Germany, he said, adding that if the idea materializes and the measures are taken, sustainable peace in the Persian Gulf region will be established.

Zarif said in the press conference that in 1985, Iran sent a letter to then chief of the UN Javier Pérez de Cuéllar for cooperation in the Persian Gulf region to be reflected in the UNSCR 598.

Referring to some other plans suggested by Iran, including the non-aggression pact in the Persian Gulf region, Zarif added that the last peace plan of Iran for the region was the HOPE that was announced by President Hassan Rouhani,.

