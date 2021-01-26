Issue of Karabakh opportunity for peace, friendship: Zarif

Zarif made the remarks at a joint meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Thanking President Vladimir Putin for having restored peace in Karabakh, Zarif said that the meeting will discuss regional issues, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from with the US unilaterally withdrew, and expansion of mutual ties.

Referring to the good ties between Tehran and Moscow, Lavrov said that the meeting would discuss key issues such as conditions in Karabakh and the JCPOA, as well as Syria, Afghanistan, and the Persian Gulf.

Lavrov also said that US President Joe Biden has shown interest in rejoining the JCPOA, but Washington is not looking for negotiations with Tehran yet.

"Iran and Russia are both interested in the thorough implementation of the deal.

Saving the JCPOA is one of the most important issues on the agenda, he said.

Iranian foreign minister arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to hold talks on regional and bilateral issues.

Upon arrival, Zarif told reporters the situation has changed by the exit of the former US President Donald Trump, adding that Iran and Russia need coordination to deal the new condition.

Zarif said at the airport that his travel to Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey is taking place to upgrade cooperation among the six countries and coordination on other regional issues as well.

Prior to his Moscow visit, Iranian foreign minister visited Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday.

After Russia, Zarif will follow its regional tour by flying to Armenia, Georgia and Turkey.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to Zarif's visit to Moscow and voiced Russia's determination to develop fruitful relations with Iran.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish