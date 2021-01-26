Iran, Russia sign information security agreement

The agreement is a turning-point in the cyber security cooperation of the two countries.

Among the benefits of the agreement is coordination and collaboration between Iran and Russia in regional and international communities in order to guarantee national and international security.

In the UN Information Security Group, Iran and Russia have common stances and close cooperation.

The agreement follows the Treaty on the Basis for Mutual Relations and the Principles of Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation signed on 21 March 2001 to strengthen and expand regional and international collaborations.

The agreement includes cooperation between the Parties in information, crimes committed by use of information and communications technology, aids in technology, international cooperation, including reconnaissance, coordination, and necessary cooperation for regional and international communities to guarantee national and international security.

It also includes countering threats, exchanging information, and cooperating in following the law in order to discover, fight, and legally pursue the crimes committed by use of information technology for terror goals.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish