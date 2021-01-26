FM Zarif's tour aims to upgrade regional diplomacy

Iran as a country, which has always pursued peace in its peripheral areas, takes any opportunity to expand regional diplomacy.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian foreign minister paid a visit to Baku and held talks with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, his counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov as well as Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on Monday. FM Zarif described the negotiations with Azeri officials as fruitful, saying that "the path to reach sustainable peace comes from regional cooperation".

Continuing his regional tour, Zarif arrived in Moscow on Tuesday in order to discuss with Russian officials the regional and bilateral issues.

Following that Trump could not threaten the international policy scene, diplomacy has found an opportunity to come out, because his policies caused the increase of escalations. However, the Islamic Republic of Iran tries to promote peace and security around its borders; so, the country is fond of regional diplomacy and upholds a region free from violence and conflict.

Zarif's tour to these five countries is aimed at bolstering amicable ties and economic convergence.

He also underlined that one of the main goals of this trip is that the neighboring states could help establish sustainable peace and security in the Karabakh region following a six-week war between the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia. This attempt shows the Islamic Republic of Iran tries to maintain peace in the region. The Iranian FM also wants to visit Turkey in the third leg of his regional tour in a bid to discuss sustainable peace in the Karabakh region.

Iran has played a role in supporting peace in the region, stressing the need to stop conflict and restore ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Islamic Republic of Iran plans to utilize its railroad capacity to boost trade ties among the regional states.

Zarif's regional tour could help flourish potential capacities in the region and pursue the regional governments to expedite trade exchanges and communications.

The regional states are expected to optimize economic relations, including in banking, financial, oil and export sectors. Hopefully, the initiative by FM Zarif will be welcomed by the regional countries to pave the ground for expanded trade cooperation as well as sustainable peace and friendship in the region.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish