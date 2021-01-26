Iran FM in Russia for regional, bilateral talks

Upon arrival, Zarif told reporters at the airport that his travel to Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey is taking place to upgrade cooperation among the six countries and coordination on other regional issues as well.

Zarif said that Iran attaches importance to multilateral cooperation in the region.

In Moscow, Zarif is to confer with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on various issues including Karabakh situation, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Syria, Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf situation.

Prior to his Moscow visit, Iranian foreign minister visited Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday.

After Russia, Zarif will follow its regional tour by flying to Armenia, Georgia and Turkey.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to Zarif's visit to Moscow and expressed the Russian determination to develop fruitful relations with Iran.

