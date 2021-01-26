Iran after forming 6-party union in region: FM Zarif

The main aim of my regional tour is the formation of such a union, Zarif told IRNA upon arrival in Moscow this morning.

Zarif said Russia and Iran enjoy deep strategic relations, adding that he plans to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on regional developments, particularly the recent tension in the Karabakh region, the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, bilateral ties, Afghanistan and Yemen.

Zarif visited the Republic of Azerbaijan in the first leg of the regional trip on Monday. After Russia, he is going to pay a visit to Georgia, Armenia and Turkey.

Zarif has underlined that his visit to Moscow is aimed at expanding strategic ties between Russia and Iran as well as reviewing regional developments.

Meanwhile, he noted that he follows other goals under the regional tour.

As he stressed, Tehran-Moscow ties have made the two have constant contacts as the coronavirus pandemic, which has postponed many world events since its outbreak more than a year ago, could not make a halt to their exchange of delegations and contacts.

Always, Iran has an important discussion with its Russian friends in different conditions, Zarif added.

About his Baku visit, Zarif said that he held good talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.

Referring to the world situation after the exit of the former US President Donald Trump, Zarif said the world is facing a special situation, the situation with which Iran and Russian need coordination to deal.

US president-elect Joe Biden took office on January 20 as the 46th American President.

