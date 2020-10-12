Nicaraguans interested in Iranian culture, art: Envoy

According to Farabi Cinema Foundation, Bravo Jaen paid a visit to the Foundation in Tehran and had a meeting with its managing director, Alireza Tabesh.

Expressing satisfaction with Farabi Cinema Foundation, Nicaraguan Ambassador to Iran explained the activities and functions of the national cinema center as a specialized cinematic organization in Nicaragua and emphasized the strengthening and expansion of cultural and cinematic adaptation between the two countries.

Mentioning the ancient history of cinematic productions in Iran's Film industry and cinema, he said that the Nicaraguan people are interested in Iranian films and being acquainted with Iran's culture and art and we hope that with more interaction and cooperation of cinema centers and television networks, the culture and art of Iran be introduced to the peoples of Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Honduras.

The managing director of Farabi Cinema Foundation, for his part, while referring to the 120 - year history of cinema in Iran, introduced the structure and specialized institutions of Iran in cinema industry.

Tabesh stressed cooperation on exchanging experiences in the form of workshops and specialized meetings, setting up cultural and artistic weeks, and joint production.

