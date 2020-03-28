Iran, Russia send joint letter to UN chief to push lift of unilateral sanctions

The letter calls for an immediate lift of unilateral sanctions which hinder efforts of countries in effective fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Considering the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, removing any obstacle on the way of meeting emergency medical supplies is of special significance, the statement said.

The UN Security Council has excluded humanitarian items from its sanctions mechanisms, it added, noting that such mechanisms were expected to work and not be ignored for political concerns of certain countries.

It is the only way to avoid harmful consequences of sanctions for ordinary people, the statement said.

“And I am encouraging the waiving of sanctions imposed on countries to ensure access to food, essential health supplies, and COVID-19 medical support. This is the time for solidarity not exclusion,” said the UN secretary-general in a letter to G20 on March 25.

