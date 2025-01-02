Lieutenant General Soleimani spent his entire life defending oppressed people: President Pezeshkian

The Iranian president made the remark in a ceremony held at the Grand Mosalla Mosque of the capital Tehran to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who was martyred by the US in Iraq on January 3, 2020.

President Pezeshkian said that Martyr Soleimani’s path serves as a perpetual model for “the path we should take” as he practiced piety and “spent his entire life defending the oppressed and serving people".

“He stood up to defend the oppressed in every corner of the world, including in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Afghanistan, regardless of people’s religion, personal taste and views,” the Iranian president added, describing the martyred commander as a symbol of honor for the Iranian nation and Muslims across the world.

President Pezeshkian also said that General Soleimani was never involved in political issues and focused all of his efforts on creating unity among Islamic countries.

Through adhering to Islamic and humanitarian principles, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani created a model of sacrifice, courage and commitment, which “we should always be proud of”, he added.

The Iranian president said that Martyr Soleimani is a prominent figure outside Iran as well, with all freedom-seeking people across the world being eager to continue his path five years after his martyrdom. His prominence is because of the fact that General Soleimani had put aside selfishness and egocentrism, he noted.

Further in his remarks, the Iranian president referred to enemies’ attempts to create division among Muslims to progress their “malicious goals”, saying “it is our duty to make utmost efforts to foil these schemes".

Pezeshkian also warned about enemies’ plots to create division inside Iran, saying that officials and people should closely cooperate in order to foil those plots and remain united.

In addition to unity, people and officials should also support policies announced by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in order to become successful and emerge victorious, the Iranian president added.

