Iran ambassador, Secretary General of Italian Foreign Ministry meet in Rome

London, IRNA - Iranian Ambassador to Rome Mohammad Reza Sabouri and Secretary General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Riccardo Guariglia have held a meeting to discuss consular issues.

The Iranian Embassy in Italy provided IRNA with a note, saying that Sabouri and Guariglia held "a friendly meeting" at the Italian Foreign Ministry on Thursday to discuss the latest situation of Iranian citizen Mohammad Abedini who is in Italian jail based on unfounded accusations.

They also discussed the situation of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who was arrested in Iran on December 19, 2024 for violating the Islamic Republic’s laws and remains in detention.  

The ambassador said during the Thursday meeting that relevant Iranian bodies, based on Islamic clemency and humanitarian considerations, have provided Sala with all she needs including repeated phone calls with her family. Iran, in return, expects the Italian government to have the same behavior towards Mohammad Abedini while making efforts for his immediate release, he added.

