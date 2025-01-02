Hamas condemns Israel's targeting of refugee tents in Gaza

In the statement issued on Thursday, Hamas called on Islamic countries and all freedom-loving people of the world to take immediate action to halt the atrocities of the "Zionist enemy" and enhance solidarity with the Palestinian people.

According to the movement, the regime has pounded civilians’ tents in Khan Younis, Jabalia, Gaza City, and Deir al-Balah, leaving at least 50 Palestinians dead.

Further in its statement, Hamas criticized global silence in the face of such brutalities, saying that the negligence of the international community and its institutions in fulfilling their duties to stop the ongoing Israeli crimes is a stain that will never be erased.

The movement urged Arab and Islamic nations to take action at all levels to stop the daily killings of Palestinians and to intensify efforts to defend their right to establish an independent state.

