‘General Soleimani’s lofty goals inspiring factor to build Islamic society’

Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani made the comment on X his account on Thursday in a message issued on the fifth anniversary of General Soleimani's martyrdom.

"Inspired by the lofty goals of the martyrs of the path of truth, especially Martyr Lieutenant General Haj Qassem Soleimani, a strong and unified society can be founded based on the exalted principles of Islam."

"A bright future depends on rationality and practical commitment to the valuable teachings of Islam," he further said in his post.

Lieutenant General Soleimani along with senior Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was martyred in a US airstrike outside the international airport in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020, by order of then US President Donald Trump.

4208**4194