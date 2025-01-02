Iranians across country commemorate martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani

The ceremonies were held on Thursday in different Iranian cities including the capital Tehran where people as well as top military and state officials gathered at the Grand Mosalla Mosque to pay tribute to General Soleimani and other martyrs who lost their lives in fighting against terrorism and defending holy shrines in the West Asia region in the past years.

Participants in the Tehran ceremony carried pictures of Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) who was martyred alongside the top Iranian general in a US drone strike near Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

The participants also carried pictures of resistance leaders including Lebanon’s Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Palestine’s Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yayha Sinwar, all assassinated by the Israeli regime in a span of several months in 2024.

People in Tehran mark martyrdom anniv. of General Soleimani

'Resistance will continue'

Yemen’s Ambassador to Tehran Ibrahim Mohammad al-Deilami was in attendance as well, making a speech in which he promised that the Resistance Axis will continue to fight despite Israeli crimes.

He also hailed the Iranian people for their support of the Resistance Axis and the Palestinian people in their struggle to liberate their land from the Israeli occupation.

Ceremony in Najaf to mark martyrdom anniv. of General Soleimani

Najaf commemoration ceremony

A ceremony was also held on Thursday in Iraq’s holy city of Najaf to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani and al-Muhandis.

Iran’s Supreme Leader’s Representative to Iraq Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini made a speech in Najaf, emphasizing the need for continuing the path of the martyrs who defended the dignity of the Islamic Ummah.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini

He also spoke about the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, saying that Israeli authorities should stand trial over those crimes including the killing of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure.

The cleric said that the Israeli regime and its supporters are responsible for the war crimes committed against the oppressed people in the region.

