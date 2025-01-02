General Soleimani’s path toward global peace will continue: Iran UK Embassy

“General Soleimani was a hero of fighting against extremist terrorism, who brought DAESH/ISIS to its knees in Iraq and Syria,” the embassy said on Thursday on its official X account, in reference to General Soleimani’s leading role in defeating the Daesh terror group in Iraq in 2017.

The embassy said further in its post that General Soleimani at the same time believed in diplomacy “as a powerful tool to engage with the relevant forces throughout the West Asia region and beyond to bring peace and security.”

“We commemorate his brave martyrdom and shall follow his bright path toward a global just peace for humanity,” the Iranian diplomatic mission said.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The Iranian commander and Chief of staff of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated in a US drone attack at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020. The attack was ordered by then US president Donald Trump.

Indians honor Martyr Soleimani

The University of Kashmir hosted a literary gathering titled “Nation of Imam Hussein (AS)” on Wednesday evening to commemorate the fifth martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani.

One of the Indian scholars said at the gathering that Haj Qassem Soleimani, as a brave commander and defender of humanity, is popular not only in Iran but also around the world, including in India.

4208**4194