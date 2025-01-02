Jan 2, 2025, 4:45 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85708487
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Gaza war death toll rises to 45,581 

Jan 2, 2025, 4:45 PM
News ID: 85708487
Gaza war death toll rises to 45,581 

Tehran, IRNA - The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has declared that the total death toll from the Israeli regime's genocidal war in Gaza has has reached 45,581.

The ministry announced on Thursday that the Israeli regime's attacks left 28 Palestinians dead and 59 others injured across Gaza in a period of 24 hours. 

The latest deaths bring to  45,581 the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the war on October 7, 2023. The total number of the injured is 108,438, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. 

Hospital sources have also reported casualties from an Israeli quadcopter strike in the northwest area of Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

A spokesman for Gaza Civil Defense also said 11 were martyred in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.  

4208**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .