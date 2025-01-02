Al-Houthi: Martyr General Soleimani played a great role in supporting Palestine

At the beginning of today's speech, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah congratulated the Islamic Ummah and the Yemeni nation on the arrival of the holy month of Rajab.

Al-Houthi further pointed to the role of General Soleimani in supporting Palestine, and said, "Martyr Haj Qasem played a very prominent role in supporting the Palestinian people and supporting the Palestinian Mujahideen."

He further pointed to the burning and complete destruction of the Kamal Adavan hospital in Gaza, and said that the enemy has committed one of his most heinous crimes by burning and completely destroying the Kamal Adavan hospital.

"The Israeli enemy is committing crimes in Gaza in front of the world and uses famine as a means to destroy people in addition to mass murder. The Israeli enemy deliberately declares safe areas in flooded areas and near the sea," he added.

Al-Houthi pointed out that the enemy continues to impose forced migration and evacuation of people from the north of the Gaza Strip.

"Desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque and performing superstitious and insulting rituals along with threatening the Palestinian people and the Islamic Ummah are other actions of the occupiers," he further added.

He also pointed to the good service of the Palestinian Authority to the Zionist regime, and said that the hope of the Palestinian Authority to achieve peace with the Israeli enemy through negotiations is a mirage and an illusion.

Al-Houthi added that the enemy of Israel will not allow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and this has been clearly decided in the Knesset.

The leader of Ansarullah stated that the Palestinian people have been suffering from the occupation of their land and the confiscation of their freedom and independence for more than a century, adding that it is unfortunate that the Palestinian Authority is shedding the blood of the Palestinians and turning the battle in the West Bank into a conflict between Its people play a role.

