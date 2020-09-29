Nicolás Maduro: Iran, Venezuela call for ending criminal blockade

Cuba, Nicaragua, Syria, Iran, Venezuela and other brotherly countries in the world, we have the right to self-determination and peace.

We are free and independent people who demand the cessation of criminal persecution and the blockade that threatens the development of people.

Earlier, President Maduro said in a TV interview that he can rest assured that the Iranian assistance will help his country develop strategic capacities to carry out economic development projects.

Iran has implemented all programs it had and has been able to create a powerful energy industry in the past 40 years, said Maduro, calling for Iran-Venezuela strategic relations in energy and oil industry.

Saying that Iran has always supported Venezuela's economic development and progress, he added after signing several agreements on manufacturing sector and social fields, the union between the two countries has grown up dramatically.

