Nicaragua congratulates Iran Islamic Revolution anniv.

According to Nicaraguan media, Rosario Murillo in a message said Nicaragua and the international community which are seeking peace will celebrate this day.

Iranian and Nicaraguan officials had earlier showed their eagerness towards developing relations in different fields.

Both countries also underline promoting cooperation in energy, transportation and petrochemical fields.

The 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution coincided with the 40th day of Lieutenant General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Iranians from all walks of life, too, poured into streets on Tuesday morning to hold nationwide rallies commemorating the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranians in the capital city of Tehran and more than 1,000 other cities and towns, as well as 4,000 villages, attended the rallies carrying Iran flags and banners in support of the Islamic Republic.

