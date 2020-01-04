Nicaragua condemns US terrorist attack

According to Nicaraguan media, government of Nicaragua in a statement said that the US aggression will escalate tensions in the region.

Sympathizing with Iranian and Iraqi people, Nicaragua described Washington's crime as international terrorism.

It also confirmed Iraqi government's stance with regard to violating its territorial integrity by the US and also that of Iran regarding breach of international regulations by Washington.

Nicaraguan government and people expect the international community to make serious decisions in order to prevent endangering international peace.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

The Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish