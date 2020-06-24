President Rouhani: Iran, Nicaragua enjoy common stances

"Iran has many common stances with Nicaragua as a pioneer country in Latin America," President Rouhani said during the meeting with Nicaragua's new ambassador Issac Lenin Brawoujin while the latter submitted a copy of his credentials to the Iranian president during the meeting.

The Iranian president said that the two countries have always had friendly and intimate relations and they should do their best in line with the development of all-out cooperation.

Nicaragua's new ambassador, for his part, said that Iran is a friend and brother country for Nicaragua and Managua will do its best to develop bilateral relations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is a model of bravery and resistance for people of Nicaragua vis-à-vis the US bullying," he added.

