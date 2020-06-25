Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 25

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani urges need to stand against US “bullying” behavior

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran pointed to the significance of standing against bullying behavior and excessive demands of the United States on Wednesday during separate meetings with new ambassadors of North Korea, Nicaragua and Bulgaria in Tehran.

- Five Iranian ship captains sanctioned by US for bringing fuel to Venezuela

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the Trump administration was imposing sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who had delivered gasoline to Venezuela.

- Iran to cooperate with IAEA as long as it retains independence: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday Iran is prepared, as before, to continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as long as the UN nuclear watchdog does not deviate from the legal frameworks and does not fall under Israeli and American influence.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Statues toppled as U.S. protests turn to clashes

Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues, attacked a state senator, threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.

- UN Chief, European MPs call on Zionist regime to abandon annexation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Zionist regime on Wednesday to abandon its plans to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank.

- Mehdi Taremi scores as Rio Ave defeat Vitoria Setobal

Rio Ave football team secured an away win over Vitoria Setobal thanks to goals from Mehdi Taremi and Gelson.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Writer Jamshid Khanian nominated for Hans Christian Andersen Award

The Children’s Book Council of Iran has nominated writer Jamshid Khanian for the 2022 Hans Christian Andersen Award.

- Foolad defeat nine-man Esteghlal: IPL

Foolad football team defeated Esteghlal 2-1 in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

- U.S. unilateralism a serious threat to intl. peace: Ghalibaf

Majlis Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that the United States’ unilateral behavior is a serious threat to the international peace and security.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Large-cap stocks lead

Shares in Tehran closed trading week Wednesday with large-cap companies rallying in the absence of significant demand for small stocks.

- Dollar dips 4% in Tehran

The US dollar paused on Wednesday following two weeks of strong rallies after Central Bank of Iran reportedly stepped in to stop further deprecation of the rial.

- Iran's steel production increases by 11% to 11.4 million tons

Iranian steel mills produced a total of 11.44 million tons of crude steel during January-May, which indicate an 11.1% rise compared with the corresponding period of 2019, the latest report released by the World Steel Association shows.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish