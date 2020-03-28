Iranian Envoy reiterates Tehran's determination to develop ties with Brasilia

Otávio Brandelli Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minister in this meeting, referred to historical relations between the two countries and also pointed that Iran was the first country that established its embassy in the new capital of Brazil in 1960, said: There are many areas for further development and expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries, which require close cooperation between Tehran and Brasilia , Brazil is ready to do that.

"The crisis of the coronavirus has shown that there are always widespread problems in the world that require countries to work together to contain them," he said.

Hossein Gharibi, the new Iranian ambassador in this meeting emphasized Tehran's determination to develop and expand ties with Brazil, noting Brazil's importance as the largest Latin American economy and one of the emerging world powers.

Referring to the principle and common positions of the two countries on many international issues, Gharibi described relations between the two nations for more than a century, always friendly and in favor of the two countries, given the high capacities of the two countries, promotion and diversification.

He listed trade and business relations as priorities for his efforts during his tenure in Brasilia.

In 2019, Iran traded 200,905 tons of non-oil goods worth $46.34 million with Brazil during the first Iranian month (March 21-April 20) to register a 127% growth in tonnage and a 29.14% decrease in value compared with last year’s corresponding month, latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show.

Brazil was Iran's 17th biggest trading partner during that month.

Also in 2019, Iran’s exports to Brazil stood at 197,427 tons worth $32.28 million registering a 198,024% and 28,622% hike in tonnage and value respectively year-on-year.

Brazil was Iran’s 11th export destination in the world.

